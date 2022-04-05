Balu Balakrishnan Sells 9,390 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $855,335.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 23,744 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $2,011,591.68.

On Monday, February 7th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,704 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $393,960.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $212,154.56.

Shares of POWI traded down $5.74 on Tuesday, hitting $85.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,374. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.73. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

