BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $96.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $84.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.25.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $121.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $75,605,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,011,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,666,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 576.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 77,981 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Company Profile (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

