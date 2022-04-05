Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2611 per share by the bank on Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a payout ratio of 59.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

BBVA stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oddo Bhf cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

