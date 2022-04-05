Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.06

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.06 and traded as low as $18.60. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 2,510 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $103.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.50%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKSC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.