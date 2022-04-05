Barclays Cuts Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target to GBX 155

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.67.

Shares of VOD opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $20.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

