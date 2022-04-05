Barclays Cuts Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target to GBX 155

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.67.
Shares of VOD opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $20.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14.
About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vodafone Group Public (VOD)
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.