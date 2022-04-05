Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 170 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.54) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.69) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.49) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 239.50 ($3.14).

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays stock opened at GBX 147.68 ($1.94) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £24.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 179.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 188.07. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 142.04 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

Barclays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.