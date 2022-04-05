Barclays Lowers Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $227.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $237.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.85.

BURL stock opened at $187.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.57. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $171.15 and a 52 week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $158,770,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

