Barclays Lowers Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Price Target to SEK 150

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from SEK 155 to SEK 150 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TLTZY. Zacks Investment Research raised Tele2 AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. SEB Equities cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a SEK 120 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.15.

Shares of TLTZY opened at $7.64 on Friday. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $793.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

