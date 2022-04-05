Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 239.50 ($3.14).

BARC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.54) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.15) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

LON BARC traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 145.80 ($1.91). 143,719,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,604,070. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 179.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 188.07. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 142.04 ($1.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £24.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. Barclays’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

