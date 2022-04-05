Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 210 ($2.75) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.49) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 192.50 ($2.52).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 141.80 ($1.86) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.88. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 109.42 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 219 ($2.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 154.61.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.