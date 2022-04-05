Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for PRS REIT (LON:PRSR)

PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.25) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 11.78% from the stock’s previous close.

PRSR stock opened at GBX 107.68 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £591.43 million and a PE ratio of 20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. PRS REIT has a one year low of GBX 87.50 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 112 ($1.47). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 103.77.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing Â£0.9bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of Â£500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

