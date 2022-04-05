Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for PRS REIT (LON:PRSR)

PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.25) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 11.78% from the stock’s previous close.
PRSR stock opened at GBX 107.68 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £591.43 million and a PE ratio of 20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. PRS REIT has a one year low of GBX 87.50 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 112 ($1.47). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 103.77.
PRS REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
