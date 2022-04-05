Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 765 ($10.03) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 818.75 ($10.74).

Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 771 ($10.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 775.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 748.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Land Securities Group has a one year low of GBX 644.20 ($8.45) and a one year high of GBX 822.40 ($10.79).

In related news, insider Manjiry Tamhane purchased 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.40) per share, for a total transaction of £35,470.89 ($46,519.20).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a Â£11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

