Barclays Trims Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Target Price to $32.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of GOOS opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $53.64.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 25.4% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 33.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.