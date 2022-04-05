Barclays Trims GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Target Price to €46.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from €47.00 ($51.65) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of GEAGY stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59.
About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGY)
- No Surprises As Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Moves Back On Top
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.