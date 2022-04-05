Barclays Trims GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Target Price to €46.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from €47.00 ($51.65) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GEAGY stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

