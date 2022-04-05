Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.53

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.53 and traded as low as $15.64. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 57,908 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $2,663,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 735,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after buying an additional 57,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 57,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 233,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 52,408 shares during the period.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BGH)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

