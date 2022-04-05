Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.53

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.53 and traded as low as $15.64. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 57,908 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BGH)
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH)
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.