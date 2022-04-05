Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €74.00 ($81.32) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BAS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($120.88) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €79.00 ($86.81) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €76.07 ($83.59).

ETR:BAS traded down €0.26 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €51.87 ($57.00). 3,298,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €60.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €61.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €47.23 ($51.90) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($80.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.64.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

