Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.92. 70,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,431. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.67. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $80,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 679,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 19,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

