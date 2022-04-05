Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BAYRY stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.