Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($123.08) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($135.16) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($93.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €104.44 ($114.77).

ETR BMW opened at €79.85 ($87.75) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($110.35). The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €84.57 and a 200-day moving average price of €87.46.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

