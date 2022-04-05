BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BBQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised BBQ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BBQ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:BBQ opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. BBQ has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

BBQ ( NASDAQ:BBQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 11.63%. As a group, analysts predict that BBQ will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery Crivello sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $59,914.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan Lowell Wolff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $46,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,579 shares of company stock valued at $194,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BBQ stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.26% of BBQ worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

