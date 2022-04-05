Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Down 8% Following Insider Selling

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) shares were down 8% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $56.76 and last traded at $57.40. Approximately 29,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,025,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.36.

Specifically, CEO John M. Evans sold 6,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $370,087.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $109,885.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,907 shares of company stock worth $585,603 in the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

BEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average of $76.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.