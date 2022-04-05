Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Receives $23.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BZH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at about $10,786,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 21.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

BZH traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,978. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $475.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.04. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.51. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

