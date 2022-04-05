BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Sees Large Volume Increase

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 15,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 417,084 shares.The stock last traded at $7.62 and had previously closed at $7.48.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BLU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 433.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 208,746 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,586,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.
BELLUS Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLU)
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
