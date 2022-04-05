BENQI (QI) Trading Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

BENQI (QI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. BENQI has a market capitalization of $22.54 million and $27.00 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for $0.0692 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BENQI has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00048600 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.10 or 0.07472033 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,533.49 or 1.00054616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00055402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047634 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI's total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

