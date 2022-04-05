Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 979 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $1,596,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,835,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,320,000 after purchasing an additional 451,194 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 38.1% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,150,000 after purchasing an additional 166,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,254 shares of company stock worth $4,460,664 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.