Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

