Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,033,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,221,000 after purchasing an additional 145,232 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,048,000 after purchasing an additional 141,092 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 521,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,939,000 after purchasing an additional 73,160 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 500,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,801,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $104.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.42. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $108.06.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.