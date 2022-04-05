Bessemer Group Inc. Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 106.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $382,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.46 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.56.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.72.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

