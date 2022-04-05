Bessemer Group Inc. Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,841 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $112.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.15. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $104.14 and a 12 month high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.57.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

