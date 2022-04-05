Bessemer Group Inc. Has $272,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $82.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.76 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.69.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

