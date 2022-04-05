Bessemer Group Inc. Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 338.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in CF Industries by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF opened at $101.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.67 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CF. Barclays upped their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

