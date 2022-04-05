Bessemer Group Inc. Has $385,000 Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,964,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,491,000 after purchasing an additional 609,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,021,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,695,000 after purchasing an additional 144,147 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,475 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,512 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

