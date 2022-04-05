Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,778 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 302.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Assurant by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 30,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Assurant by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ opened at $181.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.97 and its 200 day moving average is $161.43. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.78 and a 12-month high of $185.58.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.74.

Assurant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.