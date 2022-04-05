Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 369 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $216.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.18 and its 200-day moving average is $181.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.