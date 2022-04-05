Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Global Telecom ETF worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 404.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

iShares Global Telecom ETF stock opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.40 and its 200-day moving average is $80.46. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $91.21.

