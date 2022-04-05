Bicycle Therapeutics’ (BCYC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.27.
Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $45.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 2,855.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 63,966 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.
About Bicycle Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
