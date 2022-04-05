Bicycle Therapeutics’ (BCYC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $45.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 2,855.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 63,966 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

