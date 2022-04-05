Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.80.

BCYC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $12,416,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.36% and a negative net margin of 571.25%. On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

