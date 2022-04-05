BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

BBAI opened at $8.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.48. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.00). As a group, research analysts expect that BigBear.ai will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $39,142,000.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

