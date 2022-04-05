BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Down 3.4%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.83 and last traded at $23.07. 2,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,532,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $118,889.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,149 shares of company stock worth $3,464,837. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138,319 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $663,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

