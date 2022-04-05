BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRXGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.26). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,980 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCRX opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

