BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.26). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 million.
In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,980 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BCRX opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $19.99.
About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.