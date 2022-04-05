BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

BIOLASE stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.57. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.39.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BIOLASE will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 69,704 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 4,346.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 529,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 67,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

