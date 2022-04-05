Bitcoin Confidential Hits Market Cap of $129,446.88 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $129,446.88 and approximately $1,529.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00012249 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.90 or 0.00246500 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000096 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

