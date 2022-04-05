Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $17,388.21 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000995 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

