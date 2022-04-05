BitcoinZ Hits Market Cap of $4.14 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $4.14 million and $76,968.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00364981 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00091271 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00102005 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,972,246,089 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

