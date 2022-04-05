Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Down 5.6%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55. 93,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,200,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $710.41 million and a P/E ratio of 35.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bitfarms in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bitfarms by 94.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bitfarms by 6,206.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 14.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitfarms Company Profile (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

