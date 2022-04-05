BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at TD Securities

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BlackBerry from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Shares of BB stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,547,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 490.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,117,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after buying an additional 1,758,573 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 291.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,789,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,188 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 182.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 51.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 863,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

