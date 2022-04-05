BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 370,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,266. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 16,603 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 53,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.