BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $31,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLK opened at $782.23 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $754.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $847.30.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $931.76.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

