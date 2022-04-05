BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after buying an additional 396,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in BlackRock by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after acquiring an additional 208,213 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,760,000 after acquiring an additional 176,629 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $93,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $931.76.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $782.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $754.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $847.30. The stock has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.