BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target Cut to GBX 240 by Analysts at Barclays

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 240 ($3.15) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BTA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.95) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.34) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 195 ($2.56).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
