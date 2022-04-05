BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target Cut to GBX 240 by Analysts at Barclays

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 240 ($3.15) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BTA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.95) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.34) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 195 ($2.56).

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.